Politics Vesic revealed whether he was disappointed Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic says he did not run any campaign for the upcoming local elections in Belgrade. Monday, February 7, 2022

"It is up to my party to assess how I do my job and they will assess whether or not I will be on the list. I have no problem with that, I love my party and my goal is for the SNS to win all elections," Vesic said on TV Prva.



Asked whether he was disappointed that he was not a candidate, he pointed out that there was no place for the emotional aspect and confirmed that he was the deputy of the election headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party.



"Our achievements are impressive... Today, Serbia is progressing... And when it comes to Belgrade, the average salary is 741 euros. The debt has been reduced...", said the Deputy Mayor and stated that the construction of numerous roads is underway.



"Citizens will vote for the policy of Aleksandar Vučić, that is, for the policy of further progress... Politics is not an auction, I do my job responsibly. I will be the deputy in the election staff of Aleksandar Vučić," he added.



Vesić pointed out that he did not know whether the current mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojičić, would be on the list, and added that this was a question for the Serbian Progressive Party.