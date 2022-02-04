Politics Vučić with the President of China: "Steel Friendship" VIDEO / PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: B92, RTS Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 12:32 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić, who is on a two-day visit to China, posted photos of the meeting on his Instagram account.



"This is the seventh official meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. It is important for us to continue to build good relations and for our cooperation to grow in all areas," he wrote.



Serbia and China do not have any open issues, but are cooperating in numerous areas, Vučić pointed out after the meeting and announced a Chinese investment that will come to Niš.

"Xi expressed willingness to speed up cooperation"

He pointed out that President Xi insisted on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia.



He also said that they talked about all the infrastructure projects we are working on together, and the state of China is financing, such as the Fruska Gora corridor, in connection with which Exim Bank recently approved a loan.



"We discussed all our mutual issues, as well as military-technical cooperation. He said that he wanted to speed up cooperation. He said that he could not come to Serbia because of COVID-19, and that was the only reason, and that he was looking forward to come to visit Serbia soon", Vucic said.



He reminded that we will soon open a vaccine factory in Belgrade with China. Vučić pointed out that the results and the growth trend of trade exchange show that Xi and he were right when they talked about strengthening the relations between the two countries.



"I am happy with the way and tone of communication. He was very relaxed, which is not a common case for the Chinese President," Vucic concluded.

Just to reiterate, Vučić attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games yesterday, where he supported the Serbian national team.

Vučić also used his trip to Beijing to meet with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.



"We talked about economic cooperation between Serbia and the UAE, as well as about a joint important project - a vaccine factory, which we should open in Belgrade in March, with the help of the host country China," he wrote.