Politics Vučić: Danica Grujičić, Lazar Ristovski and many others will be on our list Tonight, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on the upcoming elections. Source: B92 Friday, February 4, 2022 | 22:22

Vučić says that he does not think that the only advantage for people is that they do not engage in politics, and that for many reasons he did not respond to attacks by the opposition.



"I didn't answer for some personal reasons, but there was no need, they talked about themselves the most. As for the list, as far as I can see in conversations with people from the party, I deal with important state issues and don't have much time to worry about party concerns. But when you have one Stojan Radenovic on the list, the best mathematician and the most quoted, you can only say that you are proud to have attracted such a man. You cannot buy that man, he agreed to help. The people who dare offer their support, show great courage. You saw how they attacked Novak Djokovic, now he is guilty just because he had met with me. Those are terrible things," Vucic said.



He points out that it is political impotence, since the opposition has nothing to offer Serbia.



"You see Jelena Begović, a woman intellectual, strong and stable, I would never say that she wants to be with us. She is a top scientist and genius, and I am infinitely grateful to them. I have talked to Professor Danica Grujičić as well, and she will be with us. And I think that is good and important news, she has always worked hard and was on the side of libertarian Serbia. Lazar Ristovski will support us, many athletes, but also scientists and businessmen," said Vucic.



President says that they are successful and accomplished people, and that the policy of development and the policy of decency, real, not fake, is something that is important for Serbia.



"I don't need to talk about our opponents, they talk about themselves. All they said was that they would prevent, demolish and destroy something. There is no other message. We learned that they want to demolish the monument to Stefan Nemanja, or to relocate it to Marinkova bara or Borča, it's probably ugly places for them, some dumps. For me, these are wonderful places. How hard I fought to make that health center in Borča. 100.000 people live on that move. Is it possible to look at those people like that?" , the president asked.



Vučić reminds that salaries today are almost two and a half times higher than during the previous government.



"They made a mistake and promised people that they would reduce their salaries. We have a crystal clear picture of public finances. 51.6 is the public debt rate, we calculate that at the end of the year it will be lower than 2012, and we went through the crisis. At that time, Montenegro increased its public debt by one hundred percent," he stressed.



He added that "they refuse to acknowledge the fact that the salaries of doctors have been increased, they disregard the new clinical center as they deceive themselves with research and do not want to learn."



"They are like little children. You have to have a lot more seriousness in politics to offer to the citizens, not only whether you will be beautiful to someone. We were in opposition and Toma Nikolic sent me to form local committees in Serbia. One of the people told me that the party is growing, but Tadic is very much loved by women because he is beautiful and women vote for him because he is more beautiful than Toma and I. You underestimate women, but thank you for pointing me to that fact. Today you can see that even though they have a choice, women in Serbia are choosing the future," Vucic said, adding that you must offer serious criticism, not a policy of destruction.



"Will you stop works at Makis and the subway? Because you lied that there was a problem with wells? We want to remove the blocks in New Belgrade, then Belgrade grows, Serbia grows," Vucic said.



He also referred to the prices of square meters of apartments in Belgrade Waterfront.



"In Belgrade Waterfront, single square meter costs 10.000 euros. Can our people afford it? Well, 99% no, but that's why they have higher salaries. By the end of 2025, I am absolutely sure that our salaries will be higher than 900 euros", Vučić was clear, emphasizing that "he is only worried about the situation in the world".



"I hope that the central banks will act responsibly, and we must take care to keep dinar firmly and people have all kinds of goods. When they say that oil is expensive, electricity is almost the cheapest in the region. No one will ever talk about positive things," Vucic said.



He also said that he could not be at the opening of Preljina-Pakovraća, but "his heart is full when he sees what has been done". "In a few days, we will open the Clinical Center, we will open Dedinje 2," he emphasized.



Also, according to him, Danica Grujicic has a fantastic idea for the future.



"She wants us to build the largest oncology center, which would be worth no less than 300 million euros. That would be the crown of all of us, something huge that we would leave behind," said Vucic, pointing out that "he is most looking forward to the opening of the Belgrade-Ns railway around March 10."



"It shows that we are able to move forward and ignore the failures of the past," he concluded.



"They say there will be no revanchism, and announce arrests in the same time... That is how they feed themselves and their small number of supporters that I respect. They are looking at how to feed them with hatred. They talked about some polling stations in the referendum that do not exist at all."



"The essence is that you have to change the topic because you kept a large number of people under control, and now that everyone understood that elections are coming to power here and when those people from the Assembly of Free Serbia started coming up with different ideas, then there is panic and they start attacking the president and the prime minister. I am now interested in that from a phenomenological point of view, what are they planning to do?"



Vučić also pointed out that "elections will be announced in ten days, so there will be plenty of opportunities for people to express their positions".