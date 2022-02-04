Politics At the opening of the Winter Olympics, Vučić met with Polish President Duda PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived in China on a two-day working visit to that country. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 4, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

During the visit, President Vučić will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening of the Winter Olympic Games.



Vučić arrived in Beijing early this morning, and was greeted at the airport by Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li on behalf of the President of China.



President of Serbia is attending the opening of the Winter Olympic Games, and before the ceremony he met with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.



"With the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in a friendly conversation at the magnificent stadium in Beijing, before the opening of #WinterOlympics. We stated that Poland and Serbia are becoming increasingly important foreign trade partners, and that mutual exchange has almost reached an unimaginable two billion euros. Whoever runs for the president of Serbia and wins will have the honor of hosting Andrzej Duda in Belgrade in 2022", stated Vučić in the photo published on the Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav".



After the ceremony, Vucic will attend a reception hosted by Chinese President Xi for visiting heads of state and international organizations.



Together with Vučić, the Minister of Youth and Sports Vanja Udovicic, as well as the President of the Olympic Committee of Serbia, Bozidar Maljkovic, will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics. Serbia will be represented at this year's Winter Olympic Games by two athletes, skier Nevena Ignjatović and skier Marko Vukićević, who will carry the flag of our country at the opening.



On the second day of the visit, Vučić will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and this will be their seventh meeting.



As a member of the delegation of the President of Serbia, in addition to Udovicic and Maljkovic, Minister of Finance, Sinisa Mali, is also present in Beijing.

