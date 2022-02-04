Politics "If Vucic doesn't run, I will. It seems I'm coming out of a retrograde Mercury" President of the Assembly of Serbia and SPS leader, Ivica Dačić, announced that he would run for President of Serbia if Aleksandar Vučić decides not to. Source: Kurir Friday, February 4, 2022 | 12:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Dacic also referred to the decision that SPS and SNS run separately on the forthcoming parliamentary elections. "They told me the other day that retrograde Mercury is coming out of my Capricorn sign and that I will get lucky," Dacic joked in the morning program of Kurir Television and announced that the Assembly of Serbia would be dissolved on February 15.



After that, early elections will be called, he explained.



"I should announce the presidential elections on March 2. Today is the adoption of election laws that we agreed with the opposition, which enable broad control of the election process. Dragan Djilas and Vuk Jeremic were the only ones who did not participate. So we are approaching elections", said the leader of Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS).



The leader of the Socialists reminded that the coalition of SNS and SPS has been going on for 10 years and emphasized that they are proud of the results they have achieved. He also explained why they are running separately in the parliamentary elections.



"Mathematically, we win more if we go on two lists. There are no problems here, but it is a rational political decision. It is important that everything goes well and that someone does not bring legitimacy of the elections into question. The opposition claims it will wib, still they already make preparations for holding protests. It's rather awkward behavior," Dacic said.