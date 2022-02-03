Politics Vučić told Djoković: "I have a plea for you" VIDEO / PHOTO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the best tennis player in the world, Novak Djoković. Source: B92 Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 10:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

"It has never happened that all secretaries, all chefs and other staff members of my cabinet come to see Djokovic," Vucic told Djokovic, implying that such a large presence was not seen even when famous politicians like Angela Merkel came to the presidency.



"I have never seen anything like this. I want to say a big thank you for being here today, for always being with our people. This has never happened, that journalists stand in three rows, it says a lot as to what you represent to our people and to Serbia. You represent our country in the best possible way. Thank you for waging a great battle in Australia", added President of Serbia.



He thanked Djokovic "for making our country famous worldwide".



Vučić commented on the move of the local authorities, which denied Djoković entry into the country, and described how he felt when he found out about the information late in the evening.



Novak and I heard each other the first morning, and I told him: "Come on, Novak, come back. What are you going to do there, come back to Serbia. He showed how much he wants to show himself in sports. When Medvedev said that they killed the boy in him, some tried to kill the hearts of boys and girls in this country. My plea for you, we all hope you will overtake Nadal and Federer. We didn't know who to cheer for, we cheered a little for Medvedev, but you're the best and for years to come, no one would be able to overtake you. We are ready as a state to help the future of tennis. We won't have Djokovic in 20-30 years, but some new children to defend the tricolor. Thank you for always being with Serbia," Vucic said.

"We are ready to help organize more tournaments. Thank you for everything, thank you for always fighting for Serbia," said President of Serbia.



Djokovic thanked people for the warm welcome and thanked Vučić, state institutions and citizens for their support. "As a citizen of Serbia, I felt the need to thank you for the support you provided me... Although I was in detention alone and faced with problems, I did not feel lonely," said the Serbian tennis player.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

He pointed out that the President himself, as well as the state, had no obligation to provide him with the support they provided, so he really respect and appreciate that and will not forget it.



"You stood up for me and put yourself in a compromised political position, within the framework of international relations, and that is why I am extremely grateful. I will remember that," Djokovic said.

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

"You were not obliged to do that, but thank you for standing up for me... I did not make any statements about the Australian events, but in the next seven to 10 days I will tell my side of the story," Djokovic said.



As a reminder, the Australian authorities did not allow Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open Championship, and that scandalous incident attracted a lot of attention from the domestic and world public.