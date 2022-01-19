Politics Vučić attended the presentation of the achievements of the Serbian Army VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia attended the meeting at which the results of the analysis of operational and functional capabilities of the Serbian Army will be presented. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić arrived at the Guard House, where he was greeted by the Guard of Honor of the Serbian Armed Forces.



The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Defense Nebojsa Stefanovic, as well as the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Milan Mojsilovic.