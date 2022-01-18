Politics Vučić: "An atmosphere of mistrust has been created"; Erdogan: "My dear friend" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a one-day visit to Turkey. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 20:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo

After the meeting, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the media.



"We need to understand the circumstances, to push countries forward, not into the past, but the past is important to learn from it. It is important to build a better future with our own hands. Our economic cooperation is growing, we have 110 Turkish companies operating in Serbia and those are important because they operate, among other things, in small places, which is important to us," Vucic said.



He added that they discussed relations between the two countries, peace, stability, respect for the Dayton Agreement, and, according to Vučić, they understood each other very well on this issue.



"I told Erdogan that Serbia supports the integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the integrity of RS within Bosnia-Herzegovina. We will have to work together to restore trust and faith, although it is very difficult to do that, because part of the media in Serbia always looks at it with suspicion," he said. Vučić stated that he also said that infrastructure projects are important and that cooperation is growing in all areas.



Erdogan emphasized that the territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina is of great importance, and that he will continue to solve all problems together with Vučić. After the elections in Serbia, a joint meeting with the Presidency of BiH will be held.

Erdogan calls Vucic a "dear friend"

EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

The President of Turkey pointed out that he had discussed the relations between the two countries with his "dear friend", and that they had exchanged many opinions.



Erdogan said he was happy that relations between the two countries were at a high level. "Our relations with Serbia are at the highest possible level. We discussed the steps we need to take in the coming period. The volume of our trade, despite the pandemic, continues to break records," Erdogan said.



Erdogan said that they discussed the crisis in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the support that Serbia provides at the meeting. He reminded that Turkey opened a consulate in Novi Pazar and that he plans to open it this year in Nis as well.



He adds that ideas on joint projects were exchanged. He pointed out that Turkey would do everything to reduce tensions in the Balkans, and once again thanked his "dear friend" for visiting. After the President of Turkey, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the media.



He thanked Erdogan and expressed hope that he would return the visit to Serbia soon.

Agreement on cooperation of institutions for the protection of cultural heritage

EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

Today in Ankara, the Minister of Culture of Serbia, Maja Gojković, signed a framework agreement with the Minister of Culture of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, on cooperation between the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments of Serbia and the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage of Turkey.



The agreement was signed in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.