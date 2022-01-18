Politics Brnabic for CNN: "Djokovic's not an anti-vaxxer, he supported vaccination of players" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told CNN she was convinced politics wouldn't be involved in Djokovic's case and that he would be treated fairly in Australia. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 18:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

In an interview with CNN, she said that she thought that Djokovic, as a citizen of Serbia, would be treated correctly in Australia.



Brnabic answered the question that she did not know why Djokovic would not be vaccinated.



"I don't know, it's his private decision," she said.



According to her, she does not think that Djokovic is an anti-vaxxer, so she reminded that he organized a tennis tournament in Serbia, and all tennis players were offered to be vaccinated in Serbia.



"We had all the vaccines available for tennis players, when they could not receive them in their countries. He (Djokovic) supported vaccination, he supported vaccination for those who want it. I do not see him as an anti-vaxxer" she said. explicitly. She mentioned that we live in a democracy and that it is a matter of personal choice.



"I am proud and happy that we have allowed people in Serbia to disagree with something, without forcing them to agree with something," Brnabic said.