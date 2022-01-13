Politics Borrell: I talked to Vučić EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that he had talked with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 10:49 Tweet Share EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL

Borrell posted on Twitter that he had talked with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti about "collecting votes" in Kosovo and Metohija for the upcoming referendum on constitutional changes. Borrell emphasized on Twitter that people should be enabled to exercise their right to vote.



"Collection of votes in the past has taken place through facilitation of the OSCE. People should be able to exercise their right to vote", Borrell reminded on Twitter.



Kurti said earlier that he had talked with Borrell about the referendum, scheduled for January 16, and stated that he conveyed Pristina's position that Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija with dual citizenship can vote in the Serbian referendum by mail or at the Liaison Office in Pristina.



"A referendum on the sovereign territory of another state is not a practice accepted by any democratic country," Kurti wrote on Twitter last night.

Spoke to @albinkurti & @predsednikrs yesterday regarding the collection of votes in Kosovo for Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Serbia.

Referendum - January 16

The citizens of Serbia will vote on January 16 in a referendum on the Act amending the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia.



The Parliamentary Committee for Constitutional Issues and Legislation decided that the question in the referendum would be - "Are you in favor of confirming the act on changing the constitution of the Republic of Serbia?"



The answers offered will be "Yes" and "No".



The referendum will be organized according to the new Law on Referendum and People's Initiative, so that for its success, it will not be necessary for 50 percent of registered voters to turn out.



