Politics The Government of Serbia announced: "Untrue writing of the media" The Government of Serbia issued a statement regarding the allegations that appeared in the media. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 14:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Toskanainc

The Government of Serbia is forced to react to the brutal untruths presented by certain organizations and individuals, which are transmitted by the media, despite the fact that these untruths are easily verifiable. It is untrue that a session of the Government was scheduled for today at 12 o'clock and it is untrue that its holding was canceled", the government said in a statement.



According to the established schedule, regular sessions of the Government of Serbia are usually held on Thursdays, which is a fact that is known to absolutely all media in the country. The next session of the Government is scheduled last Thursday, January 6 for next Thursday, January 13. The extent to which these claims are untrue can be clearly seen through the obligations of the Prime Minister scheduled for today. At 11 o'clock the Prime Minister had a meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt, while at 12 o'clock a conversation was scheduled with the Head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret", the statement concludes.