Politics 0

Vučić sent a message with the video: "United, we can really do everything" VIDEO

President Vučić published a video on his Instagram account, with parts of his speech from the annual press conference held on Wednesday at the Palace of Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek
Foto: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek

"United, we are really capable of doing everything, we should love and fight for our Serbia next year as well. I think this is the year when we can finally defeat coronavirus and I think this is the year when we will show in the most convincing way how fast Serbia is moving forward," Vucic said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 35 go to page