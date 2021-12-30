Politics Vučić sent a message with the video: "United, we can really do everything" VIDEO President Vučić published a video on his Instagram account, with parts of his speech from the annual press conference held on Wednesday at the Palace of Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Martin Divisek

"United, we are really capable of doing everything, we should love and fight for our Serbia next year as well. I think this is the year when we can finally defeat coronavirus and I think this is the year when we will show in the most convincing way how fast Serbia is moving forward," Vucic said.