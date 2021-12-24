Politics Vučić about the referendum: I will invite people to vote, in order to raise awareness President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, being hosted on TV Prva, also commented on the upcoming referendum, saying that it was "especially important". Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, December 24, 2021 | 23:55 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

He pointed out that he would invite people to come out and vote on referendum.



The upcoming referendum on constitutional changes in the field of justice is very important, because it will ensure that politicians cannot elect judges, so they will be completely independent, said President Aleksandar Vučić tonight and called on citizens to go to the referendum and vote for changes to the Constitution.



He said that the referendum is important because of further reforms in the area of the rule of law, and not because it will bring something to the ruling party, which, he says, has more of those against the changes voted on in the referendum.



Vučić told TV Prva that he would certainly invite the citizens to go to the referendum and vote, so that the reform of the judiciary similar to the one from 2009 would never happen again.

"Today, you have the reaction of the public to every decision in the judiciary, and when they don't like the decision, they say - Vučić is guilty, and when they like it, then they thank brave judges because they are against Vučić. We want 2009 to never happen again, when politics determined in a criminal way who will be a judge and who will not. Politicians will no longer be able to elect judges," Vucic said.



The judges will be absolutely independent, and then it is a completely different question whether someone likes the court's decision, the president added. "It is also important for our European integration, and to change the awareness that the state can influence the judiciary," said Vucic. When asked what if the referendum does not pass, Vučić answered that it would be very bad.



"That would be very bad and we would say - great, then Vucic will be able today, someone else tomorrow, to appoint and dismiss judges, gaining complete control over the judicial system of Serbia," said Vucic.