Politics "Serbia is blocking energy lines. We face a crisis" Kosovo's energy minister blames Serbia. Friday, December 24, 2021 | 12:00

Namely, the Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli believes that the energy crisis in Kosovo is also affected by the fact that "Serbia is blocking energy lines, thus creating burdens in the energy system in other countries in the region as well, such as North Macedonia and Albania."



Rizvanolli pointed out that in just two days, electricity consumption increased by 14 percent.



"Serbia has blocked the energy line between us and this is not something new. However, in such a crisis situation, it further aggravates the situation. It causes a load on networks in other countries as well. We are even more limited in energy purchases", Rizvanolli told a news conference.



She added that electricity consumption is the highest ever recorded. "Unlike last year, we are spending much more. Consumption increased by 14% in two days, from December 19 to 21. We are facing factors that negatively affect the energy situation in all aspects," Rizvanolli explained. She explained that energy production in Europe has been reduced, and that problems also arise due to the dependence of the Kosovo energy sector on foreign countries.



"KEK's production level has fallen. At the same time, prices on international stock exchanges have risen to record levels. Energy production in Europe has decreased, which is causing prices to rise. The situation in Europe has further deteriorated, and as a result, it is deteriorating in our country", the minister added.