Politics "This man is lying" Alliance for the Future of Kosovo's leader, Ramush Haradinaj, said that the statements of the current PM of Kosovo Albin Kurti on the Law on Salaries are false. Source: Kosovo online Friday, December 24, 2021 | 07:15

"I have no other words but to say that this man is lying. Every word he utters is a lie," Haradinaj said on ATV.



According to him, the Law on Salaries has been negotiated with trade unions, with all interested parties, including the EU.



"The mistakes identified by the Court were made in parliament and those laws were wrong, the law submitted by the government was fine," the former prime minister added.



Haradinaj said that "Kurti does not care about justice and cheats as much as he can."



"He wants to destroy the system, to return Kosovo to zero," Haradinaj concluded, as Kosovo online portal reports.