Politics 3

"This man is lying"

Alliance for the Future of Kosovo's leader, Ramush Haradinaj, said that the statements of the current PM of Kosovo Albin Kurti on the Law on Salaries are false.

Source: Kosovo online
Share
EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj
EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

"I have no other words but to say that this man is lying. Every word he utters is a lie," Haradinaj said on ATV.

According to him, the Law on Salaries has been negotiated with trade unions, with all interested parties, including the EU.

"The mistakes identified by the Court were made in parliament and those laws were wrong, the law submitted by the government was fine," the former prime minister added.

Haradinaj said that "Kurti does not care about justice and cheats as much as he can."

"He wants to destroy the system, to return Kosovo to zero," Haradinaj concluded, as Kosovo online portal reports.

Read more
Comments 3
Read
Send your comment

Politics

KFOR secret plan revealed

The key role of KFOR is to see what is really happening on the ground, that is the job of the unit that has not been shown publicly so far, writes Kosovo online

Politics Wednesday, December 22, 2021 13:55 Comments: 4
Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/ DJORDJE SAVIC
page 1 of 34 go to page