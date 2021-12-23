Politics 30 days detention for ten people from Strpce A pre-trial judge of the Department for Serious Crimes approved a request for one-month detention for ten suspects who were arrested in the action in Strpce. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 17:32 Tweet Share Deposit/rook76

On Tuesday, in the action of the special units of the Kosovo Police in the municipality of Strpce, 10 people were detained, among others the former president of that municipality.



The Chief Prosecutor of the Basic Prosecutor's Office in Urosevac, Shukri Jashari, then, together with State Prosecutor Rasim Maloku, as well as representatives of the Kosovo Police, stated that 61.000 euros were seized in that action, as well as dollars and Swiss francs, along with eight vehicles worth 300.000 euros and firearms, phones, devices for the production of cryptocurrencies.



This operation was condemned by the representatives of the Serb List, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, as well as numerous Serbian politicians.