Politics Vladimir Rebić's mandate expired, Government dismissed him from the position he held At today's session, Government of Serbia adopted the proposal on the termination of the mandate of the director of the police, Vladimir Rebić, the media report. Source: Blic Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 17:21 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva/arhiva

He was elected to that position of Police Director on December 19, 2016, and before that he was the head of the Traffic Police Administration two years prior to the new appointment, writes "Blic".



He joined the Ministry of the Interior in 1992, and began his career at the department for inspection and administrative work on traffic safety.



Recently, as Blic reported, he was questioned in the case against Goran Papic, the former deputy head of the Department for Combating Organized Crime.