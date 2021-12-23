Politics "I do not understand those who did not recognize the so-called Kosovo" Croatian President Zoran Milanovic stated that he did not understand the EU member states that hadn't still recognized the so-called Kosovo, advocating for it". Source: Kosovo online Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 13:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

He said in Pristina that he would personally strive to correct it, reports Kosovo online portal.



Milanovic told a news conference after meeting with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani that people were poorly informed about Kosovo.



"Personally, Kosovo is a dear country to me. Kosovo has a friendly state because it has a vibrant democracy. Kosovo is a country that will soon be able to join international organizations politically. It is surprising how little is known about Kosovo even in EU countries," Milanovic said.



President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, said that she talked with Milanović about deepening the excellent relations that Kosovo and Croatia have. "We consider Croatia a great friend of Kosovo. I am grateful to Croatia for the vaccines donated to us and to the solidarity in connection with the Slavonski Brod accident. Our country has clearly stated that our vision is membership in Euro-Atlantic structures, which is why we appreciate Croatia's support," Osmani said.



She added that she hopes that Croatia will continue to support Kosovo on that path.



Milanovic will also meet with KFOR Commander Ferenc Kajári on Friday.