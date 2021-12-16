Politics "Serbia will not allow" Serbia is the guarantor of the Dayton Agreement and will not allow Serb people in BiH to become majorized by seizing jurisdiction over the RS, said Ivica Dacic. Source: klix.ba Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

President of the Assembly of Serbia, as a guest on the show Telering, pointed out that the survival of Republika Srpska is in the national interest of the Serbian people and Serbia.



"It is in our interest that no one diminishes the powers of the Republika Srpska without their will. It is in our interest not to be threatened with the abolition of the Republika Srpska with wars and conflicts. I think that is the most important thing, not only for Serbs but for all who live in Bosnia-Herzegovina".



He pointed out that everyone in Bosnia-Herzegovina should adhere to the Dayton Agreement, because, as he said, any change could cause destabilization.



"Every effort should be made to ensure that everyone acts in accordance with the Dayton Agreement," said Dacic.



Dacic believes that it is important to have a dialogue and openly discuss all issues, emphasizing that Serbia is committed to peace.