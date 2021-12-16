Politics Letter from Belgrade to the EU and members of the Quint countries Office for Kosovo and Metohija says that they immediately informed Brussels and Quint countries about Kurti's refusal to enable the holding of the referendum. Source: Novosti Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 09:36 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Namely, on the eve of holding a referendum on changing the Constitution of Serbia in the part related to the judiciary, scheduled for January 16 next year, announcements are coming from Pristina that they will not be able to participate in the vote.



We have sent an official letter to their addresses in which we emphasize that in this way Kurti tramples on the basic human and civil rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija and appeals to them to use their influence and diplomatic capacity to change Pristina's position on holding a referendum. "Election processes have been successfully conducted in Kosovo and Metohija, with the assistance of the OSCE mission," the Office for Kosovo and Metohija told Novosti.



Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he had been informally informed that Albanians would not allow a referendum on January 16, and that he would try to persuade the authorities in Pristina, through Brussels, to allow Serbian citizens to vote. He cited this move by the interim institutions as one of the many problems we have in the southern province and the pressure on Serbs.



By the way, Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija have been voting according to the same scheme for years, with the assistance of the international organization OSCE. About 100.000 voters have the right to vote, who, according to the original instructions of the Republic Election Commission, vote at about 140 polling stations. However, it happened that the number of locations for voting was smaller, because some of them did not open due to the assessment that the safety of citizens was endangered.



In the referendum on January 16, Serbia should declare whether it agrees with the change of the largest legal act, which introduces innovations in the manner of electing judges and prosecutors and reduces the role of the Assembly in "the choice of personnel". The decision will be made by the majority of the number of voters.