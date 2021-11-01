Politics Vučić and Janša: "Serbia and Slovenia strengthen cooperation" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending the United Nations Convention on Climate Change - COP26. Source: B92 Monday, November 1, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić said on his Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav" that he had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janša.



"A meaningful morning conversation with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Serbia and Slovenia are improving their relations and cooperation in all fields of social life," the description of the photo of the two statesmen reads.