Politics Vučić: "13 years of SNS, the strongest political organization in modern Serbia" PHOTO Today, we mark 13th anniversary of the founding of SNS, announced President of Serbia and SNS leader, Aleksandar Vučić, on his Instagram profile. Source: B92 Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 10:19 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/avucic

"I proudly remember the day when the Party was founded, and I am especially proud of the results we have achieved during all these years," the announcement reads.



Vučić points out that the strongest and best political organization in modern Serbia has been created, and internal changes will have to be continued in order to preserve that strength.



"That strength did not come from our victories, but from the fact that every time after the fall, we managed to get up and continue to fight even harder.



Only those who fight for their interests can count on the trust of the people, and I believe that the Serbian Progressive Party will continue to do so in the future. Happy birthday to all progressives! My message to all of you is fight, fight, and again fight and just fight! Long live Serbian Progressive Party!



For Serbia! Long live Serbia! ", stated Vučić.

Minister of Finance Siniša Mali also congratulated SNS on its birthday.



"Exactly 13 years ago, our party @sns_srbija was founded! Happy birthday, dear progressives! Let's fight even harder for a better and more successful Serbia in the coming years! Long live Serbia!"