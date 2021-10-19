Politics Meeting between Belgrade and Pristina scheduled A technical meeting of representatives of Belgrade and Pristina will be held in Brussels on Thursday, October 21. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 22:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

The meeting will discuss a permanent solution to the issue of license plates, writes Gazeta Express.



This was confirmed for T7 television by the government in Pristina.



The government's response to that television said that a solution to the issue would be considered based on three main principles - to be in line with European Union standards and practice, to be applicable to both sides, and the one part that blocks a joint solution or doesn't implement what has been agreed upon, is considered to be the party blocking the dialogue.



Decisions are not expected to be reached at this meeting.