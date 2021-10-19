Politics "Albania and Kosovo to have joint embassies in Africa and Asia" Albania and the so-called Kosovo, according to the announcements, will open joint diplomatic missions in Africa and Asia, reports Reporters. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 09:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/Yarr65

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania, Olta Xhaçka, stated after the meeting with the Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gerval that Albania and the so-called Kosovo will soon have joint diplomatic missions in Africa and Asia, Reporters reports.



Xhaçka said it stems from an agreement reached by Albanian and Kosovo Prime Ministers Edi Rama and Albin Kurti at a meeting held on September 27th.



"We will increase the level of joint diplomatic activities in Africa and Asia, and therefore there will be a merger of individual embassies in order for our diplomats to cooperate more closely," Xhaçka said.