Politics More than 5.000 people welcomed Vučić and Orbán on Horgos VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, attend the ceremony marking the beginning of important works. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, October 18, 2021 | 14:33

Namely, the works in question are the reconstruction and modernization of the railway Subotica-Horgos-state border with Hungary-Szeged.



Before the arrival of President Vučić and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, more than 5.000 citizens gathered in Horgos.

Vucic: "In November"

"Our Hungarian neighbors say 'Who dares wins' and that is a characteristic of everything that Viktor Orbán did in relations with Serbia. These are relations in which we Serbs believe that a stronger Serbia will mean a stronger Hungary, just as a stronger Hungary means a stronger Serbia. I am happy to be able to say something like that today," said President Vučić.



In November next year, he says, we will get the most modern railway section. "The deadline for the construction of this railway is next year, its length is a little more than 27 kilometers, and it will be connected to the fast railway Belgrade-Budapest," he specified.



The railway also shows that we are in the center of Europe, President of Serbia estimates.

"I want to tell the Serbs the following thing - I listened to Viktor Orbán and others who had more courage to do something good for Serbia than some of our representatives had," Vucic mentioned.



He also emphasized that with the construction of the railway, we will all benefit.



"I believe that we can also agree on how to assign a common name to the railway, to have a Serbian name and a Hungarian surname, or vice versa," he said.



He also announced a series of projects - the reconstruction of the hospital in Subotica, which will cost 40 million euros, the stadium of 22 million euros, while 4 million euros will be set aside for the renovation of the theater.



"In November, we are bringing a new German factory for 500 workers. That means a job opportunities, and the investment is 85 million euros. Subotica has a fantastic future," he emphasized.

"Thank you, President Vučić, for inviting me to be here with you today. We are in an unusual situation, we want to rebuild a 150-year-old railway line, and in fact we are laying a cornerstone. Why do we consider it a cornerstone? Because it is a symbol of cooperation and the common progress of Hungarians and Serbs who are building a common future", Orbán said.



He added that they have an agreement with President Vučić, which guarantees that Hungarians and Serbs will equally benefit from mutual cooperation. "Citizens of both cities have lost a lot because traffic on this railway line has become impossible," he noted.



According to him, they are ready to work on establishing a line from Subotica to Baja. "Together we are stronger, we need to strengthen our relations even more, to sign an agreement on strategic cooperation.



Foreign forces only brought unrest and war to us here, everything that came from outside led to conflicts and regression of both nations, the time has come for us to take our destiny into our own hands, we are here on the Schengen border, but the EU's external border should be further south, and Serbian citizens should be able to travel freely, Serbia is ready for the EU, Serbia is the gate of the Balkans", Orbán concluded.