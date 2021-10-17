Politics Convincing victory of the SNS in Negotin and Mionica Aleksandar Vučić's list received over 70% of the votes in Negotin and Mionica. Source: Beta Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 21:20 Tweet Share TANJUG/ ZORAN MIRKOVIC/bs

Voting for councilors in the Assembly of the Municipality of Negotin ended at 8 p.m.



After counting the ballots and filling in the minutes, the polling boards will hand over all the voting material to the Election Commission of the Municipality of Negotin.



In the local elections in Negotin, an average turnout of 36.4 percent was recorded at 72 polling stations by 7 p.m., which is at the level of previous years, according to Vecernje Novosti.



The single voter list includes 37.313 voters who voted for 45 out of 141 candidates for councilors on six lists. Among them are "Aleksandar Vučić-For our children-Ivica Dačić", "Dr Vojislav Šešelj-Serbian Radical Party", "Krsta Stanković Njenjulović-People's Party", "NADA for Negotin-Movement for the Renewal of the Kingdom of Serbia (POKS)-Democratic Party of Serbia (DSS) -National Democratic Alternative-Dr. Milos Jovanovic-Zika Gojkovic","Healthy Serbia-Milan Stamatovic" and "Alliance of 90 Greens of Serbia-Milos Simic".