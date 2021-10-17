Politics Victory of Serbian List in all 10 Serbian municipalities; Kurti hiding from the press In Kosovo and Metohija, local elections were held in 38 municipalities, 10 of which are Serb-majority. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug, Kosovo online Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Serbs have presidential candidates in 11 local governments.



Polling stations were closed at 7 p.m.



Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, was locked in offices and did not appear before reporters, although they waited for him for several hours for a statement regarding the latest information on local elections in Kosovo and Metohija.



Ekonomija Online reports that the media have been waiting for Kurti in front of the Self-Determination offices in Pristina for the last three hours, but the Prime Minister has decided not to come out. Unlike Kurti, his colleagues, Lumir Abdixhiku of the LDK and Memli Krasniqi of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), appeared before reporters to provide the latest information their parties received from the field.



Abdixhiku announced to the media that he would go to Podujevo to celebrate the victory of the local LDK, although the winner is not yet known until all the votes have been counted, because there is a close race between the Self-Determination Party and the LDK. Krasniqi from PDK said that in five municipalities his party wins without a second round, while in the second round of elections they expect victory in seven more municipalities.



Self-determination chose Fitore Pacolli to appear at the press conference. She continues to insist that Self-Determination is the winner of this election, although no municipality has won so far without a second round of votes.



Self-determination allegedly wins in Pristina and Prizren, while in Stimlje, Gjilane, Podujevo and Kamenica, the party faced with a strong competition from its opponents.