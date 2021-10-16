Politics Rakic: Serb List goes to the polls; in November to launch talks on CSMs Serb List has made the decision to participate in the local elections that are being held in Kosovo and Metohija on Sunday. Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 18:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

Serb List called on the citizens to go to the polls as en masse as possible.



The decision was made, he says, "after difficult talks with President Aleksandar Vučić, who was ready to hear and listen to them."



"We made the decision to go to the polls tomorrow because we want to show that we are not the ones who do not respect the Brussels agreement. There is always someone who wants to accuse us or the Serbian government of not respecting that agreement."



"I call on the citizens to go to the polls as en masse as possible. I will not say who to vote for because of the pre-election silence, but the people know very well who deserves their vote," Rakic said.



"If talks on the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities do not begin in November, I am informing all relevant factors in Pristina, Belgrade and Brussels that we will leave all Pristina institutions at all levels in the north and resign."