Politics We've known him since Rambouillet 1999: Christopher Hill - US Ambassador to Serbia US President Joe Biden has nominated Christopher Hill as the new ambassador of the United States of America to Serbia, it's published on the White House website Source: Tanjug Friday, October 15, 2021 | 09:27 Foto: TV Prva

Christopher Hill is an expert on the region, and he also served as the US special envoy for Kosovo, playing a very important role in the negotiations that preceded the 1999 Rambouillet Conference.



Ambassador Hill will replace Anthony Godfrey, who has served as U.S. Ambassador to Serbia since November 2019.