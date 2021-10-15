Politics 0

We've known him since Rambouillet 1999: Christopher Hill - US Ambassador to Serbia

US President Joe Biden has nominated Christopher Hill as the new ambassador of the United States of America to Serbia, it's published on the White House website

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: TV Prva
Foto: TV Prva

Christopher Hill is an expert on the region, and he also served as the US special envoy for Kosovo, playing a very important role in the negotiations that preceded the 1999 Rambouillet Conference.

Ambassador Hill will replace Anthony Godfrey, who has served as U.S. Ambassador to Serbia since November 2019.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

UN Security Council on Kosovo and Metohija

UN Security Council will consider today the regular six-month report of the UN Secretary General on the work of the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Politics Friday, October 15, 2021 08:05 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic
page 1 of 28 go to page