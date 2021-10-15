We've known him since Rambouillet 1999: Christopher Hill - US Ambassador to Serbia
US President Joe Biden has nominated Christopher Hill as the new ambassador of the United States of America to Serbia, it's published on the White House websiteSource: Tanjug
Christopher Hill is an expert on the region, and he also served as the US special envoy for Kosovo, playing a very important role in the negotiations that preceded the 1999 Rambouillet Conference.
Ambassador Hill will replace Anthony Godfrey, who has served as U.S. Ambassador to Serbia since November 2019.