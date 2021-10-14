Politics Brammertz: "I am grateful to Vucic" Serge Brammertz, Chief Prosecutor of the Hague Tribunal, welcomed Aleksandar Vučić's statement on strengthening cooperation with BiH in relation to war crimes. Source: B92 Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 17:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

"I welcome today's announcement by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Serbia is taking steps to strengthen legal co-operation with Bosnia-Herzegovina on war crimes cases. This is important for building trust between the two countries and supporting justice," Brammertz wrote on Twitter.



As he explained, in recent talks with Vučić in Belgrade, they agreed that arrests at border crossings undermine successful co-operation among prosecutors in the region.



Brammertz wrote that he was grateful to Vučić for dealing with this issue, starting with the measures announced today.



"Since the Serbian and Bosnian war crimes prosecutors will meet soon, I expect them to make concrete agreements on the transfer of a much larger number of cases. My office will continue to work with fellow prosecutors on these cases, including access to our evidence and expertise," Brammertz wrote.



"Victims must see that war crimes suspects or indictees will be tried regardless of their place of residence and that justice will be served," he concluded.