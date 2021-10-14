Politics U.S. Ambassador: "Rest assured that we exert pressure on Pristina" Ambassador of the United States of America in Belgrade, Anthony Godfrey, commented on the action of the Kosovo police in which one Serb was wounded. Source: B92, Novosti Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 11:10 Tweet Share Foto: TanjugAP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

"We are following the situation in North Mitrovica very carefully. I have seen the statements of President Vučić, Prime Minister Brnabić, Petar Petković, I am in contact with colleagues in Priština, Quint's ambassadors here in Belgrade. Rest assured that we put strong pressure on Priština and expect people to take responsibility for the actions”, Godfrey said.



Asked whether they were surprised by the action of the Kosovo police and whether he thinks that such moves prevent any progress in the process of normalization of relations, the ambassador said that at this moment there is not enough information about the latest incident.



"There are chances that should be used to make progress. The longer the unresolved issues are delayed, the worse things will be," Ambassador Godfrey told Novosti.



According to media announcements, he should be replaced by Christopher Hill, who is a seasoned diplomat, a connoisseur of the region and a close friend and associate of US President Joseph Biden.