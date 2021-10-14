Politics Vučić on international cooperation President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will discuss with state officials the initiative for improvement of international cooperation and legal aid in the region Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

Vucic will meet with Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Bojan Scepanovic, Republic Public Prosecutor Zagorka Dolovac and War Crimes Prosecutor Snezana Stanojkovic.



The meeting will be held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.