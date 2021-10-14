Politics 0

Vučić on international cooperation

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will discuss with state officials the initiative for improvement of international cooperation and legal aid in the region

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK
Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

Vucic will meet with Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Bojan Scepanovic, Republic Public Prosecutor Zagorka Dolovac and War Crimes Prosecutor Snezana Stanojkovic.

The meeting will be held in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.

