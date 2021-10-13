Politics Vučić in Kraljevo, Gendarmerie: "Christ God" VIDEO / PHOTO After Raska, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived in Kraljevo, where he visited the Gendarmerie unit. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 18:20 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić first visited and greeted the infantry army, after which he addressed them.



"Be ready, work, practice, and we will do our best to make your life easier. That you can have a secure future. If Serbia calls on you to protect our people, I know that you will respond. Thank you very much for that."



Vučić emphasizes that we will keep peace and stability.



"If they kill people like today, then Serbia will have to protect its people. And that means we will win."



After the president's speech, members of the Gendarmerie sang "Christ God".