Politics Nasser's son: "Yugoslavia was a paradise" Son of the former President of Egypt, Abdel Hakim Abdel Nasser, says that the Non-Aligned Movement represents the consciousness and conscience of humanity. Source: RTS Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | 15:52

Son of the former President of Egypt and one of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, Abdel Hakim Abdel Nasser, says that the Movement represents the consciousness and conscience of humanity.



He says that this movement instills hope that we all have the same rights, the same opportunities, regardless of religion, skin color, and regardless of whether we live in a rich or poor country.



Abdel Hakim Abdel Nasser, who is participating in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, told RTS that his impressions are great.



"When I'm here, I'm with my family," Nasser pointed out.



"What I saw yesterday was a source of hope for this very important organization, which represents the consciousness and conscience of humanity. It really gives us hope that we all have the same rights, the same opportunities, regardless of religion, skin color, regardless "whether we live in a rich or a poor country. It is an organization in which we feel that we are all equal and in which we all strive for a better future," Nasser said.



When it comes to the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement 60 years ago, he remembers that he came to Yugoslavia then, to Brijuni. "For me, it was a paradise, I came here as a child," Nasser points out. He states that it all started at a conference in Bandung, in 1955, when the idea of ​​founding the Non-Aligned Movement arose.



"At that time, the developing world, which had just freed itself from colonialism, decided that they had the right to their own identity, that they did not have to follow two superpowers, but that they could follow the will of their own people," Nasser added.

"Tito globalized the idea of a free people of the whole world"

Foto: Profimedia

The conference in Bandung was Afro-Asian, says Nasser, but he notes that after that, Yugoslav President Tito was the one who made the idea global.



"Tito globalized the idea of free peoples all over the world. Then people and countries from Latin America joined and became very active in this movement. Countries like Cuba, then Argentina, almost all of Latin America joined. When my father met with President Tito and Prime Minister Nehru in Brijuni, that was the real beginning of the Non-Aligned Movement", Nasser said.



The countries that gained freedom from their occupiers, as he pointed out, then realized that this is the right place where they should be, that this is the right group to which they should belong, which can express their goals and hopes.

"Members of the Movement must nurture special trade relations"

He believes that the Non-Aligned Movement and all countries belonging to it must have mutual privileges.



"We are all talking about natural resources. We have scarcely used it. Countries that call themselves developed have the most benefits from natural energy, but if we use it more, we will have more resources for better education and better health. We can deal with production and be competitive with the rest of the world", Nasser said.



He believes that the member countries of the Movement must nurture special trade relations and that they should make it easier for each other to obtain visas.



"It's not all about politics. I think that politics is a consequence of good economic and social relations between peoples and countries, and not the other way around," says Nasser.

"Egypt's excellent relations with Serbia"

FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ nr

As for relations with Serbia, he said that Egypt has excellent relations with our country, as well as with India and other countries.



He thanked President Aleksandar Vučić for the opportunity to participate in the historic celebration of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement.



"Thank you all for the warm welcome and hospitality I received in my beloved country," Nasser said.