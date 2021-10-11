Politics Vučić: "You'll see we are more loyal"; Aliyev: "The rich make vaccine nationalism" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, takes part in a high-level meeting, dedicated to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Source: Tanjug Monday, October 11, 2021 | 13:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Vučić addressed the audience as a co-host of the Commemorative Gathering.



The plenary session began at 10 a.m., at which the heads of delegations will address.



Vučić met with the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and after that he will hold bilateral meetings with the participants in the meeting on the occasion of the anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement. A solemn reception for the President of Ghana was organized at 12 o'clock, and after the tête-à-tête meeting, a plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries was organized.



The President of Ghana was awarded the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a ribbon, and officials addressed journalists afterwards.



In the afternoon, Vucic will talk with high representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of India, the Republic of Angola, as well as the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Bright future ahead of us"

Ghanaian President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked for the order and stated that it is a big thing for him, but also for his country. He pointed out that it is important to develop relations between the two countries and stated that there are many areas in which cooperation between the two countries is important.



Akufo-Addo thanked for the growing number of students from Ghana who will study in Serbia.



"I hope that a bright future is ahead of us," the Ghanaian president told reporters.