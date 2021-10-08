Politics "Jovanjica" designed to overthrow Vučić; Stefanović's departure to Guantanamo crucial Tomislav Radovanović, Head of the Special Investigations Unit within the Criminal Police Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, was a guest of TV Prva. Source: B92, prva Friday, October 8, 2021 | 23:37 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Prva TV

Tomislav Radovanović, Head of the Special Investigation Methods Unit in the Criminal Police Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior talked about the Jovanjica case.



"According to my information, Dijana Hrkalović and the others rejected the polygraph. The director of the police was on the polygraph, but I have no information whether or not he passed the polygraph," he said.



He confirmed the writings of some media that the former secretary of the Criminal Police Directorate Dijana Hrkalović, the head of the Narcotics Department of the Belgrade police Slobodan Milenković and inspector Dušan Mitić refused to be examined on a polygraph, which the police interpret as having mentioned such an agreement with former leadership of the Ministry of the Interior and that they therefore refused a lie detector.



The "Jovanjica" case was a "plan B" of the group within MIA that established a parallel structure in the Ministry of Interior, with carefully selected members. These people had an organized network consisting of tycoons and criminals.



"I cannot separate the case of Jovanjica from the affair of wiretapping President Vučić. Jovanjica presents plan B of an organized group. I am convinced and claim that a parallel structure has been formed in the MIA, carried out by a selected group of people, people who have established their intelligence network with financial strongmen, tycoons, with organized criminal groups on the territory of Belgrade, and on the territory of Serbia with the aim of creating an intelligence network, whereas the ultimate goal was to collect information about President Vučić and his close family members".



"Probably they could not discredit the president of Serbia and the government in the initial attempt, and then they tried to discredit the president's brother through 'Plan B'," Radovanovic explained.

Radovanović says that on November 13th, 2020, Koluvija was arrested, and an order to examine his phone was issued some 7 days after the arrest.



"The packaging in which the phones were delivered was damaged and the phone was tampered with. These facts have been documented," he explained, adding that the packaging had been changed. Radovanić points out that the goal was to find the numbers of President Vučić and his brother in the directory and that they were not memorized under another name.



Dušan Mitić called on Koluvija to falsely accuse Andrej Vučić, according to Radovanović's indirect information, and Koluvija's phone was tapped. Radovanovic stated that there were about 1.800 conversations that were overheard, but none of them contained incriminating conversations and there is no reason for any doubt.



"There is logistical support from one Western intelligence service as well. I have indirect information, we have confirmation that this is the Western intelligence service, and all that happened during minister's Stefanovic term of office - then parallel structures were created," Radovanovic said, pointing out again that parallel structures were formed during the mandate of Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic. "The turning point was the departure of Minister Stefanović to Guantanamo. On that occasion, he came into direct contact with U.S. intelligence," says Radovanović.



Radovanović attended those meetings in person.