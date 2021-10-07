Politics "We can introduce COVID passes in an hour" VIDEO Prime Minister Ana Brnabić commented on the epidemiological situation, i.e. the decision not to introduce stricter measures against coronavirus. Source: B92 Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/ bg

She stated that it is misinterpreted that the new measures in order to suppress the epidemic were not adopted because of the economy, which is important, but exclusively because now, Serbia has vaccines, and vaccination is the only response to the epidemic.



"We are not doing this because of the economy, but primarily because we have vaccines. It is unreasonable to have the same measures with vaccines as before we provided them," Brnabic told Tanjug, explaining why the Crisis Staff did not introduce stricter measures, although the profession demanded it.



Brnabić pointed out that everyone at the session concluded that such measures would lead to a decrease in the number of infected people, but that, after the measures were relaxed, that number would increase again, because people are not vaccinated which only prolonging the agony.



Prime Minister pointed out that she is now interested and worried about the mental health of the nation, because we can no longer endure the situation, and we only have to worry about vaccination.

"Let's get vaccinated"

She pointed out that it is misinterpreted that it is done because of the economy, because the economy also suffers when there is a large number of infected people, because people do not go to work. She added that the economy is certainly important, because the fight against the coronavirus costs a lot - a lot of money is given every day for tests, of which there are over 26.000 a day, for equipment for health workers, for drugs, for innovative drugs that are negotiated, in order to support the economy and citizens.



"But, not because of the economy, but above all because of vaccination," Brnabić underlined. She added that it is important to talk about vaccination, that the City of Belgrade has launched a new campaign for vaccination of young people, opened a new checkpoint, and that the campaign will start again today on all televisions with a national frequency.



"We are focusing on vaccination, because that is the only answer, to put an end to it, and not to go from wave to wave, to close, then open, until we finally achieve collective immunity," Brnabic said. She added that we will achieve collective immunity either by vaccination or by infecting everyone, so they have antibodies, and certainly, she says, vaccination is a better choice.



Brnabic reiterated that vaccination is the only answer, that Serbia has enough vaccines, from four different manufacturers, while the fifth will arrive soon.



"Let's get vaccinated, let's all talk exclusively about vaccination," the Prime Minister appealed.



Brnabic said that 2.907.688 people were vaccinated in Serbia, which is 54 percent of the adult population, 2.793.425 were revaccinated, which is 52 percent, and 655.370 citizens, which is 12 percent of the adult population, received the third dose.



"Now we are at 54 percent and it is going slowly. People are more and more interested in receiving vaccines. That is because we are talking about vaccines and people know that it is the only way to return to a normal life, and we will not do it again after two or four weeks after a lockdown”, she explained.

"I believe in people's responsibility"

Brnabic said that she believes in the responsibility and solidarity of our people.



"If we had talked more about vaccination before, it would have been much better," she is convinced. Brnabic pointed out that vaccination in Serbia is much better than in the region, but also in the EU, since in Romania there are only 34.5 percent of those vaccinated with the first dose, and in Bulgaria 24.3 percent. "Our people are responsible, we just need to say that this is the only way," she underlined.



"The COVID pass is impossible to control, just as it is impossible to control the wearing of masks indoors. The COVID pass is even harder to control, because we can see who is wearing the mask and who is not," she explained.



Brnabić said that serious control of COVID passes requires the involvement of a caterer, since we do not have a communal police officer or inspector for every resident.



"I don't believe in that control. I don't think people will control it properly in 50 percent of cases. And in New York, I saw, when I was there, that passes are bought for $ 100. What will happen if we introduce COVID passes - we'll talk about that again, thus turning the focus to the passes from vaccination", she said.



According to her, a constant story about vaccination, personal responsibility and solidarity is needed.



"I have full confidence in our citizens that they will understand the importance of the situation and that we will be vaccinated. We have a cure for this, a solution, and we must not forget that, we have, and that is vaccination", she added. As for the medical part of the Crisis Staff, she says that at the moment they are thinking that we need to reduce the number of newly infected.



They can't think about mental health or the economy. My task is to see to it", she added.



She pointed out that in democracies, and we strive to live in such a state, the state is not interventionist and does not enter apartments, but personal responsibility and civic solidarity are necessary.



"I believe that there will be such pandemics in the future, and that with the dialogue we have now, we will become better and stronger as a society," said Brnabić.



She pointed out that the number of hospitalized COVID patients is decreasing.



"I am absolutely sure that we will win, and this time in a harder way, which will ensure that we have a sustainable situation," she underlined.