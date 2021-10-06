Politics Vučić: "I asked Kurti only one question. Macron understood everything" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, who participated in the summit of the European Union - Western Balkans Summit, addressed the public. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 15:20 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

As a reminder, the president is on a two-day visit to Slovenia, and he took part in the summit on Brdo near Kranj.



"What is significant, we could see which countries are expanding faster, which are skeptics. We presented ourselves in a good and decent way. I had many conversations and what is important, I talked to Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece will continue to support territorial integrity of Serbia", Vučić pointed out to the media.

He also referred to Serbia's European integration.



"There is a prospect of enlargement, not all countries have the same appetite, but they understand well that there is a strategic interest in that," said the President of Serbia. He reiterated that without a solution for Kosovo and Metohija, there is no entry into the European Union.



"I talked to Macron for a long time, I have a positive experience. They did not want to give a date, Rama had a discussion with Radov and it was about who asked for Bulgarian citizenship. Macron had an unexpectedly positive speech about the European integration of the Balkans, who understood everything from one of my questions that I posed to Kurti", stated Vučić.



The President of Serbia also referred to the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and stated that technical issues remain to be resolved, such as, among others, the recognition of diplomas.



"I want to believe that the future of Serbia is in the EU, and that no one can blame us for living and surviving. On the third day, some coronavirus numbers are falling, we have to take care of how our children will live," he said. When asked by journalists regarding the Washington agreement, Vučić pointed out that the Pristina side believes that the agreement is no longer valid.



"We are ready to implement everything from the Washington agreement. One difference in the agreement from the one signed is the relationship with Tel Aviv, but that is part of our bilateral relations with that country," he pointed out.

Meeting with Plenkovic

Vučić also spoke about the meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, as well as about the thesis that Serbia allegedly considers the Croatian language to be only one of the names for Serbian.



"It's about how the division of languages was done by SANU. And there was no Croatian language in that division. I didn't want to talk about it, we would like Serbs to have the same rights as Croats have in Serbia. If we made a mistake, we will see to that. We talked about missing persons and it is important that we start to address this issue urgently".

"Of course we will continue the dialogue"

After talks with EU and Western Balkan leaders, Vucic said that the dialogue in Brussels between Belgrade and Pristina would be resumed, but that the first topic must be the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSMs).



"Of course, we will continue the dialogue, only the first topic must be the CSMs, just as it was written in the EU statement," said Vučić, answering questions from journalists at the EU-WB summit in Brdo near Kranj. When asked what happened at the summit with the announced topic for the abolition of roaming between the EU and WB, Vučić said that he did not discuss that topic today with European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, but about Serbia's European path and the opening of the cluster. He told reporters that the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo spoke about how the EU invests the most in the WB countries, but that third countries - Russia, China and Turkey - present it much better than the EU. Vučić said that he expressed gratitude to the EU for the huge money and large investments and for everything they do when it comes to helping our country. "He is partially right, but if we want to be honest, one part of our attitude towards the EU is precisely because of the attitude towards Kosovo in relation to some other countries in the region, and that is quite understandable," Vucic stated. He says that the visits of Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen to Belgrade were good and that they had good and positive messages. "I expect the visit of Kyriakos Mitsotakis before the end of the year, as well as several European leaders to come to visit Belgrade," Vucic said.