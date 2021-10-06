Politics "We want you in the EU"; Kurti: "I hope for the recognition of Kosovo" VIDEO / PHOTO The European Union-Western Balkans summit, dedicated to the European perspective of the region, started today on Brdo near Kranj in Slovenia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 10:49 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The summit will bring together heads of state or government of EU member states and leaders of the Western Balkans, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who arrived for the meeting.



The summit is seen as an opportunity to reaffirm the European perspective of the Western Balkans and its further integration into the EU, but also to provide additional impetus to the implementation of the European Investment and Economic Plan.



Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, pointed out today that the enlargement of the EU to the Western Balkans is very important.



In a statement to the press, before the EU-Western Balkans Summit on Brdo near Kranj, Heger emphasized that it is very important that the gathering is held.



"I think the fact that we have been able to mobilize 30 billion euros for the region clearly shows that we see it as an important part of Europe," he explained.

Full integration

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Bandic

The European Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, stated today that the leaders gathered at the EU-Western Balkans summit "will confirm and clearly say that they are committed to the full integration and membership of the Western Balkans in the EU."

"We want you in the EU"

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, addressed the journalists and stated that she wants the Balkan countries to see that the EU is their best partner.



"We want to send them a message that we want them in the EU. We are one European family. We share the same beliefs, history, we share the same destiny. There is work to be done on human rights and the media, but great progress has been made," Von der Leyen said.



"We have common interests and we can develop better together. The integration of the Western Balkans into the common market must progress. My message to the Western Balkans is - we want you in the EU, continue with reforms, the goal is before our eyes," the European Commission President said.