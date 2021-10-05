Politics Vučić: We didn't agree; I'll ask them to confirm that they will not recognize Kosovo President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is on a two-day visit to Slovenia, where he will participate in the European Union-Western Balkans Summit. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 22:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

Vučić addressed the media after the Summit of EU and Western Balkans leaders from the ranks of the European People's Party (EPP).



"The strength of the European People's Party is in Central and Southeast Europe after these elections in Germany. We are currently, along with the Romanian party of President Klaus Iohannis, the easternmost people's party in power. Despite second place in the German elections, the People's Party remains the largest in Europe", Vucic began his speech.



Vučić says that Serbia did not agree with the two Albanian representatives. The president pointed out that he was not happy about what he heard about Bosnia-Herzegovina. He has never noticed so many differences in the speeches of the representatives of the three peoples in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"We did not agree on anything with both Albanian representatives. The most impressive thing is that I was not happy with what I heard from the Bosnian representatives. We cannot count on an absolutely safe and secure environment. The differences between the three peoples have never been more pronounced."

Problems in Bosnia-Herzegovina

President pointed out that he was not happy about what he had heard about Bosnia-Herzegovina and that he had never noticed so many differences in the speeches of the representatives of the three peoples in BiH.



"At the summit, I learned that the Slovenian delegation proposed that all Western Balkan countries be admitted to the EU by 2030. I don't think that will be accepted. There are more countries, but three are strongly against it. I have no illusions about joining the EU quickly. It is important for us to be on the European path. 62 percent of our trade is with them, 67 percent of exports... We have to take care of ourselves."

About joining the EU

Vučić emphasized that Serbia is the most ready for the EU of all the countries from the Western Balkans, but that it is now a political issue.



"The citizens of Serbia know, they do not want to spoil relations with Russia or China."



"I am sure that tomorrow the Europeans will be overwhelmed by our quarrels. I do not have high expectations, but I am sure that we will send a positive message."

Confirmation from Greece that it will not recognize Kosovo

Vučić announced that he would ask the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tomorrow for confirmation that Greece will not recognize Kosovo.



"Some European officials are going to Washington to ask the United States to put pressure on the five EU countries to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo," the president said.



The president explains that it is unbelievable how much some European countries object to Serbia's cooperation with Russia and China, and those same countries that criticize Serbia cannot do without Putin's gas and have an excellent trade exchange with China.

Earlier today, the President of Serbia met with Dragan Covic, the representative of the Croatian people in BiH and the President of the HDZ BiH, as well as with the former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borisov.



Tomorrow, Vučić will participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit on Brdo near Kranj, and he will also talk to the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz...