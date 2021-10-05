Politics 1

17 years since the death of two guardsmen in Topcider

In front of the entrance to the military facility Karas in Topcider, 17th anniversary of the death of guardsmen of Serbia-Montenegro army will be marked today.

EPA-EFE Philipp Guelland/Ilustracija
Dragan Jakovljevic and Drazen Milovanovic died on October 5, 2004 in that facility under as yet unexplained circumstances.

Military investigation claimed that it was a case of murder and suicide, while an independent state commission assessed that they were killed by a third person.

On December 8, 2016, the Government of Serbia decided to form a commission to consider the facts and circumstances related to the death of the guards, but the public is not aware of whether that commission met and whether new information was gathered.

