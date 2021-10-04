Politics It started this morning at eight o'clock As of this morning at 8:00, the traffic at the administrative crossings Jarinje and Brnjak has been normalized. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 4, 2021 | 08:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

For vehicles, a regime with stickers has been established to cover specific parts of license plates.



The convoy of vehicles from the direction from Raska to Leposvic is about two and a half kilometers long, Tanjug reporter on the spot informs.



KFOR soldiers have been deployed in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and they will stay there for the next two weeks.



EULEX previously announced that the situation at the crossings is stable and they will control whether the regime with stickers is applied. Work on the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings from the direction of central Serbia was temporarily suspended until this morning, in order to prepare the system for the sticker regime.



During the weekend, the traffic was unhindered only from the direction of the southern province towards central Serbia.



The first phase of the implementation of the agreement regarding license plates, which was reached in Brussels on September 30, was completed on Saturday with the withdrawal of members of the special units of ROSU and the deployment of members of the KFOR mission, as well as the removal of physical barriers from the administrative crossings Jarinje and Brnjak.



The second phase of the agreement, whose implementation began this morning, involves the issuance of stickers to cover the relevant markings on license plates issued by the Provisional Institutions of Self-Government in Pristina. Citizens have access to stickers at all administrative crossings, as well as instructions for their application, about which they can expect the assistance of police officers at the crossings.



The Office for Kosovo and Metohija points out that a sufficient number of stickers have been provided for the implementation of the agreement. Pristina announced that they have 300.000 sets of stickers that will be in use from today.



Pristina's unilateral decision on the obligatory replacement of license plates initiated a protest by Serbs who have blocked the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings since September 20.