Politics Vučić ends his visit to Dubai: "We will get new drugs to fight coronavirus" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addresses the citizens from Dubai, where the World Exhibition "Expo 2020 Dubai" is being held. Source: B92 Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 13:30 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/buducnostsrbijeav

Vučić thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for visiting the Serbian pavilion.



"Yesterday we had 3.000 visits, Serbia was presented in a good way, through digital technologies," he pointed out.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced new drugs in the fight against coronavirus.



"We will get very good medicine in fighting COVID-19. We will see if we can afford it. The costs are very high," says President Vučić.



"We are already negotiating with Pfizer about their pills, and they are quite expensive. Life is the most expensive on the other side," the president said, emphasizing that treating patients with COVID is extremely expensive.



President also discussed agriculture and the army. President also announced his attendance at the Bled Forum for the Western Balkans, which will also include Merkel and Macron.



"This is opening of new horizons for both businessmen and our people," the president said, adding that the world is no longer polar, that is, that there is no longer just America as a power, but that there is the EU, China and Russia.



"It is our job to build relations with other countries and not find ourselves in between the 'cold war' on the part of the United States and China.



"We also discussed Belgrade Waterfront, about how to attract foreigners, not to buy real estate because everything that comes on the market is sold immediately, but to attract tourists and improve the city's image," he said.



"Just look at Belgrade Waterfront, see for yourself what kind of development it is for the whole country. Personal relationships are important, nurturing friendship is very important. Sheikh Mohamed is always welcome in Belgrade, he gets photos and he knows how things are going and how things are progressing, "said the President of Serbia.



As he said, we have numerous joint projects with the Emirates in various fields from agriculture to military cooperation.