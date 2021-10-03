Vučić and Sheikh Mohamed visited the pavilions at Expo 2020 PHOTO
This morning, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the pavilions at Expo 2020 with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.Source: B92
"I had the honor of having a great and sincere friend of our country, Mohamed bin Zayed, show me all the magnificent pavilions at EXPO2020 and the breadth of hospitality of our Emirates friends" - it reads on President Vucic's Instagram account.
It was His Majesty Sheikh Mohamed's first visit to a foreign pavilion at this year's world exhibition. He visited the Emirates pavilion today and then came to the Serbian pavilion.