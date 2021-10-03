Politics Vučić and Sheikh Mohamed visited the pavilions at Expo 2020 PHOTO This morning, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the pavilions at Expo 2020 with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Source: B92 Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 12:05 Tweet Share FOTO: Predsedništvo

"I had the honor of having a great and sincere friend of our country, Mohamed bin Zayed, show me all the magnificent pavilions at EXPO2020 and the breadth of hospitality of our Emirates friends" - it reads on President Vucic's Instagram account.



It was His Majesty Sheikh Mohamed's first visit to a foreign pavilion at this year's world exhibition. He visited the Emirates pavilion today and then came to the Serbian pavilion.

FOTO: Predsedništvo