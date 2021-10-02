Politics Vučić: The game was imposed on us, but we played better President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, once again addressed the public from Dubai Source: B92 Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 22:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Speaking about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and who won, he said that "these are our small struggles in order to stop the process that has been imposed."



"Serbs won, but no matter how satisfied we are when ROSU has to leave, as it causes joy, these are our small struggles and attempts to stop and slow down something that has been imposed on us."



"People understand. We strive to be part of the EU, but if we apologized to others, we would not be so successful today and we would not have salaries like this," he said, adding that "we did not lose, and we played better."



"It is not our game. That game was imposed on us. They wanted to introduce the removal of Serbian license plates and to humiliate us. They wanted to give us Kosovo license plates and they wanted ROSU to control that process."



Speaking about the agreement from 2011, he confirmed that this was written in that document.

"Why did I lift the planes?"

First, he referred to the Burj Khalifa, which was shining in the colors of the Serbian flag yesterday, emphasizing that it was a "nice gesture of the hosts". "I am always happy when I see our flag and hear our anthem," he said, and then commented on the opening of the pavilion. "Abu Dhabi and Dubai are a springboard for the Far East, and that is an important thing for us. It is important to position ourselves and make friends, to offer our opportunities and goods," says Vucic, adding that "Asia is growing dramatically and people must have that in mind". "We live in the truths we gained 30 years ago, and the world is changing dramatically," the president stressed, adding that "we have left a good impression as a country of responsible people looking forward and into the future."

"A much bigger problem for Serbs is ROSU. A much bigger problem is the verdict against Todosijevic for telling the truth and for introducing a verbal offense and the fact that some outside Kosovo support it. They brutally violated the Brussels agreement with that verdict," Vucic said. It is a small victory which is reflected in the fact that there will certainly be talks about CSMs.



"We got another thing here, our reaction, which was perhaps sharper, was legalized and we showed that we can do something. This is no longer an easy thing for them. It has always been hell for us. We need peace and economic progress. We were relieved, we showed that we are strong", he said and answered the questions why he lifted the planes.



"We don't want to run away from problems and we want to fight - rationally and pragmatically. What was I supposed to do?"



Referring to the history of Kosovo and Metohija, he said that "in 1961 we had 20 percent Serbs, and in 1991 we had only 11 percent of Serbs in Kosovo. Due to the low birth rate, along with the departure of Serbs".



"It was not easy for Milosevic, he made a series of mistakes and he is guilty of not being able to calculate better. Then a group of people came after him who were just looking at how to rob Serbia, they were not interested in Kosovo, they even helped them. What kind of situation we inherited, this is not so bad. They (Albanians) helped us with their mistakes and in their excessive desire. We are in a difficult position, but what little we have left - we will fight for it".



He also commented on Kurti's statement that he is the biggest problem in Kosovo, the president thanked him for his sincerity and said that it would be like that "at least for some time in future".