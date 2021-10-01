Politics ROSU members punched tires on Serbian trucks?; "Kurti is the only loser" Serbs remained at the barricades at Jarinje and Brnjak crossings. Simic stated that members of ROSU intentionally damaged vehicles with Serbian license plates. Source: B92 Friday, October 1, 2021 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Agreement was reached in Brussels on Thursday on resolving the crisis in northern Kosovo, caused by Pristina's decision to ban the use of license plates for Serbs living in Kosovo and Metohija. The EU called on both sides to implement all previously reached agreements and to continue the dialogue in order to normalize relations.



However, Serbs are still at the barricades they set up 12 days ago.



At the Jarinje crossing, unknown perpetrators punctured the tires of Serb-owned trucks during the night, which were used for the blockade.



Citizensat the Jarinje cro ssing claim that members of the special units of the Kosovo Police are doing it and that this serves for obstructing the removal of barricades, so that the Serbs should be accused if part of the agreement reached yesterday in Brussels was not fulfilled, Kosovo online reports.

Kurti is the only loser

Milica Andrić Rakić from the NGO New Social Initiative assessed today that neither side has won in the agreement on the table, but that the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, is certainly a loser.



Andrić Rakić told Beta agency that the agreement on the tables could have been implemented earlier, provided that the Kosovo delegation in Brussels referred to the agreement from 2016.



"A reciprocal agreement on the use of stickers over the disputed parts of the license plates was reached in Brussels in 2016, but Kosovo was not able to implement it for technical reasons, so vehicles with Serbian license plates entered Kosovo without any problems. Kurti made a mistake for not agreeing with Belgrade on the application of stickers on the plates, to which he was entitled, but made a unilateral decision", said Andrić Rakić.

Kosovo Police: It's not us

Today, the Kosovo Police rejected the allegations of the Serb List MP Igor Simić about causing damage to vehicles parked at the barricades at the Brnjak administrative crossing.



"It is speculated that special police units, during the shifts at the Brnjak crossing, on September 30, 2021, around 11:30 PM, allegedly intentionally damaged dozens of private vehicles parked on the road and, according to the pictures, the mentioned vehicles were scratched by officers," he said in the statement and adds that the police are professional and enforce the law.



The Kosovo police also stated that they "do not fall prey to constant provocations, misinformation and false news aimed at certain political goals." The statement said that the police carried out official checks with the relevant units in the field and that it was proven that such information was false, because the police units were not involved in it under any circumstances.