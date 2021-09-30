Politics Lajčák published a document: "Agreement between Belgrade and Pristina reached" PHOTO "We have a deal," wrote Miroslav Lajčák, the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: B92 Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 12:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached. I thank Besnik Bislimi and Petar Petkovic for their readiness to negotiate and agree for the good of the people", Lajčák said.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is addressing the public from the barracks of the Serbian Army in Niš.