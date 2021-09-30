Politics It's confirmed, Spain will not recognize Kosovo; Serbia: Thank you Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic talked on Wednesday in Belgrade with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Spain. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Martyn Jandula

During that conversation, Teodoro Esteban López Calderón reiterated the country's principled position on non-recognition of Kosovo.



Stefanovic expressed Serbia's gratitude for Spain's principled and consistent position regarding the non-recognition of Kosovo, and also emphasized that Serbia continues to strongly support the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Spain, Ministry of Defense announced.



Pointing out the importance of mutual support in the protection of sovereignty and respect for the principles of international law, Admiral Calderón reiterated the principled position of the Kingdom of Spain on non-recognition of Kosovo and thanked Serbia for its support for the country's territorial integrity.



Recalling the very good and friendly relations between the two countries, Stefanović expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of cooperation in the field of defense and pointed out the possibilities for its qualitative improvement.