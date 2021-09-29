Politics "Great support of the People's Republic of China to Serbia" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Ambassador of China to Serbia, Chen Bo. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 12:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The meeting was supposed to be held on Tuesday, but Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced that it was postponed.



Vučić and the Chinese Ambassador discussed the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and Chen Bo conveyed that the position of the Chinese side on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija is consistent and clear.



Chinese Ambassador said that Beijing feels that “unilateral action is not in the interest of peace and stability in the region”. She added that the international community should treat both sides equally because dual standards are not useful in resolving problems.



"China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, understands and supports the legitimate demands of Serbia, including those on the protection of security and legal rights of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, in the hope that all agreements reached so far will be strictly respected", Ambassador Chen stated the official position of the Chinese side.



President Vučić thanked President Xi and the Chinese state for their support on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced.



On this occasion, President Vučić presented Ambassador Chen with a congratulatory message addressed to President Xi on the occasion of October 1, the Day of the Founding of the People's Republic of China. President Vučić said that Serbia respects and loves China and that it is determined to nurture sincere Serbian-Chinese friendship, which, among other things, he states in his congratulatory message.



"I am extremely proud that the overall relations between the Republic of Serbia and the People's Republic of China are at a historic peak, at a time when I have the honor and responsibility to lead the Republic of Serbia. I am especially pleased to work with you to comprehensively improve the strategic partnership of our countries. I believe in a bright future of our relations, based on a steel friendship and a strategic partnership as well as unbreakable bonds between our peoples”, Vucic said.



Ambassador Chen thanked President Vučić for congratulating her on the occasion of the national holiday, emphasizing that this is a very important year in Chinese history, considering that the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China was marked and important goals were met. President Vučić and Ambassador Chen pointed out that joint infrastructure projects are progressing as planned and at the same time discussed plans to continue work on the high-speed line between Belgrade and Budapest, on the section from Novi Sad to the Serbian-Hungarian border.