Politics Petković and Bislimi at the negotiating table in Brussels Heads of Belgrade-Pristina negotiating teams, Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi, will meet in Brussels to discuss the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija. Source: RTS Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 09:05

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said earlier that a meeting of chief negotiators would be the first positive step in calming tensions.



He called on Belgrade and Pristina to unconditionally de-escalate the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija by urgently withdrawing special police units and removing roadblocks.



EU spokesman Peter Stano said the EU expects Belgrade and Pristina to refrain from unilateral actions or provocations and to use the platform offered by the dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including freedom of movement and license plates.



On September 20, the seizure of license plates from the north of Kosovo began at the administrative crossings, and vehicles with plates from central Serbia have to take test registration plates and pay a fee.



Special units of the Kosovo Police ROSU are deployed at the administrative crossings, and Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija are blocking the roads in protest.